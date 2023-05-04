4 horses die ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Louisville, KY. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Growing concerns in the race-related horse fatalities just days ahead of the Kentucky Derby. A secure anti-doping program had not yet been set in place. Animal Rights Activists putting the pressure on, questioning the health, welfare and safety of the horses. The sudden deaths of 4 horses, raise red flags in how the top trainers are navigating through the unexplained. Many questions, but no answers.

The suspension of the new anti-doping program proposes a key factor for the cluster of problems. Healthy horses don't just fall over dead for no apparent cause, especially when we speak of world class elite horses, that are breed for speed. Catastrophic situations like this, are highly unusual and bring suspicion to the surface on how breeders are caring for the animals.