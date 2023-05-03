U.S. faces growing epidemic of loneliness plaguing Americans leading to prolonged health conditions

New York, NY. )NBC / KYMA,KECY-TV) - Isolation, lack of emotional connectivity and the sense of belonging, is jeopardizing the well-being in more than 50% of Americans in the U.S. Human beings are hard-wired for social connection in our daily lives. Prolonged periods of loneliness leads to deep depression, causing irritability, anger, mood swings and lack of desire to enjoy everyday life. The digital addiction with texting, social media and dating apps is a growing problem in our country. This creates a highly unhealthy pillar, to the fundamental basics in socializations skills.

Connecting with other people and keeping a healthy social infrastructure, is key to strengthening our communities and maintaining a positive, happy mindset. Embracing and taking time for social activities, hobbies, family, making each other a priority, listening and sharing conversation is critical in our lives.

It's important to cultivate healthy relationships, friendships that serve one another in an effective and efficient way. Being committed to modeling kindness, mutual respect, service with values and integrity leads to an over-all healthier life. Getting back to the basics, of a simple phone call conversation and face-to-face connection, plays a vital role in improving our path to combating loneliness.