Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has ruled that the state law banning abortion clinics cannot take effect on Wednesday as scheduled amid a lawsuit filed by the state’s largest abortion provider. Judge Andrew Stone on Tuesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing a law that would have stopped abortion clinics from getting licenses beginning on Wednesday. The organization argues the ban signed into law earlier this year will effectively end access to abortion in Utah. The ruling in the fight over lawmakers’ latest effort to restrict abortions comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

