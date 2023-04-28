BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson. The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange a loan for the then-prime minister. Sharp was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation weeks after he arranged the line of credit backed by a wealthy Canadian businessman. Sharp said Friday he was quitting to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” after making an “inadvertent” breach of the rules. Opposition politicians accused the Conservative government of undermining the BBC’s impartiality.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.