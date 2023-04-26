Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
By ANDREW DeMILLO and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Asa Hutchinson has formally launched his Republican campaign for president in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. The former two-term governor of Arkansas pledged Wednesday to be a leader who “will bring out the best of America” and aimed in his speech to draw contrasts with other GOP hopefuls on top issues, including how best to reform federal law enforcement agencies. Hutchinson has been a rare figure among announced or expected GOP presidential hopefuls in his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump. Hutchinson has called for Trump to drop out of the 2024 race instead of seeking another term in the White House.