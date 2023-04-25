Horvat among NHL stars coming up small early in playoffs

A handful of big-name stars around the NHL have been invisible or close to it during the first week of the playoffs. Bo Horvat was held without a point in the New York Islanders’ series against Carolina before a goal in garbage time of Game 4 when the Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has been a nonfactor in the Panthers falling behind three games to one against Boston. Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has similarly struggled against Vegas so far. Those players don’t have much time to start making an impact before it’s too late.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.