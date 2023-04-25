Skip to Content
today at 10:07 PM
Published 10:45 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: State playoff preview, Imperial softball with big win, Yuma wrestler commits to Division II school

An in-depth look ahead for Arizona state playoffs for spring sports, Imperial softball with a big day at the plate, and a Yuma High wrestler announces where he'll be taking his talents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AIA playoffs are around the corner, and we give you the full preview on what teams in the Yuma area can expect, Tigers softball with a blowout win at home, and another local athlete committing to the next level, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

