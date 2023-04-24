FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit temps likely coming back to the Desert Southwest

As more breezy conditions hit the area this week, sweltering temperatures are also expected to make their return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will prevail this week as lower desert highs initially range from the low to mid 90s through mid week.

A weather system north of the region will create widespread breezy conditions the next couple of days.

By the latter half of the work week, a high pressure ridge will push into Arizona causing a warming trend as high temperatures likely rise into the upper 90s to possibly around 100 degrees.