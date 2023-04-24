Coronation gives tourism boost, but UK economy still reeling

LONDON (AP) — The coronation of King Charles III is luring royal fans fascinated by the pageantry, spectacle and drama of the monarchy and far-flung visitors eager to experience a piece of British history. Tour companies, shops and restaurants are rolling out the red carpet, whether it’s a decked-out bus tour of London’s top sights with high tea or merchandise running from regal to kitschy. The weekend of events starting May 6 will bring a welcome cash infusion to central London businesses, especially hotels, pubs and restaurants. But it won’t do much for U.K. residents struggling with an economy on the precipice of recession and a cost-of-living crisis that has stirred months of disruptive strikes.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.