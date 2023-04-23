Indian climber pulled from crevasse in Nepal improving

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days in a 980-foot-deep Nepalese crevasse is recovering in a Kathmandu hospital but his condition is still critical. Anurag Maloo had fallen into the crevasse while descending Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest, on April 17. After several attempts, he was rescued on Thursday, flown to a hospital and given CPR. His brother calls his rescue and recovery “a miracle” and says he’s slowly recovering. Rescuers had struggled with bad weather, avalanches and the high altitude. They used thermal drones borrowed from the Nepal police and carbon dioxide detectors from the local Tribhuvan University to locate him.

