Montana transgender lawmaker silenced: What to know

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican leaders in Montana have silenced a transgender lawmaker. It’s the latest high-profile example of state legislative leadership deciding who can be heard during statehouse debates. House Speaker Matt Reiger refused to allow Rep. Zooey Zephyr to speak on the chamber floor Thursday. He says won’t let her speak until she apologizes after saying this week that lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they passed a ban on gender-affirming care. Zephyr says she won’t apologize. The dispute serves as an example of tensions around culturally divisive issues including firearms, racial justice and rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The issues are dominating America’s political discourse.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

