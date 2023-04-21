CBS 13 SPORTS: Kofa baseball clinches portion of division title, Holtville softball takes down Calexico, San Luis baseball clinches division as well
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa gets a walk-off win on senior night, Holtville softball takes down their rival in Calexico, San Luis baseball defeats Cibola en route to a division title of their own, all in Friday's sportscast.