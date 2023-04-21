Atlanta trans woman Koko Da Doll, documentary subject, slain

ATLANTA (AP) — Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women, was shot to death in Atlanta. Her sister Kilya Williams and other relatives said police told them the 35-year-old transgender woman appears to have been shot after leaving an apartment complex. Atlanta police on Friday released surveillance video seeking the identity of a person they are seeking to aid their investigation. Koko, also known as Rasheeda Williams, had gained notice earlier this year when she and others appeared in the documentary “Kokomo City.” It describes her life as a transgender woman, her interactions with Black men as a sex worker, and violence she sometimes faced.

