CBS 13 SPORTS: Two more athletes make commitments to college, Kofa softball walks-off against Palo Verde, Crims baseball holds off the Kings
More local athletes announce their moves to college, Kofa softball bounces back after a tough loss, and Yuma baseball gets revenge against their most storied rival, all in Wednesday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another set of local athletes announce their next moves in their athletic careers, Kofa softball gets a close win against Palo Verde, and Yuma baseball manages to stop a Kings comeback, all in Wednesday's sportscast.