Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 12:21 AM
Published 12:29 AM

CBS 13 SPORTS: Two more athletes make commitments to college, Kofa softball walks-off against Palo Verde, Crims baseball holds off the Kings

More local athletes announce their moves to college, Kofa softball bounces back after a tough loss, and Yuma baseball gets revenge against their most storied rival, all in Wednesday's sportscast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another set of local athletes announce their next moves in their athletic careers, Kofa softball gets a close win against Palo Verde, and Yuma baseball manages to stop a Kings comeback, all in Wednesday's sportscast.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content