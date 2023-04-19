Search continues for victim in collapsed NYC parking garage

NEW YORK (AP) — Crews are using cranes to pluck cars one by one from a fallen New York City parking garage as the grim work continues to recover a worker who was presumed dead under tons of concrete and crumpled vehicles. City building inspectors are also still trying to pinpoint a cause for the structure’s implosion Tuesday afternoon. Two decades ago, the city cited the property owner for failing to properly maintain the building, finding at the time that there were cracks and defects in the concrete. The Building Department says a more recent inspection done in the fall of 2013 showed no further structural issues.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.