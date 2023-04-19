Police: Maine man fired randomly on highway after killing 4

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Authorities say one of the three people shot on a Maine highway remains in critical condition. Police say the shootings Tuesday on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth were linked to the killing of four people in a home over 20 miles away in the town of Bowdoin. The gunman has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph Eaton, of Bowdoin. He has been charged with four counts of murder but was not immediately charged in the highway shootings. He is jailed while awaiting a court appearance. The names of the victims have not been released. Police have not discussed a possible motive.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.