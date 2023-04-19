French publishing manager freed after arrest in London

LONDON (AP) — The manager of a Paris publishing house has been released by London police after his employer said he was arrested following questioning about participation in France’s protests against pension reform. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson on Wednesday didn’t name Ernest Moret but said a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of obstructing their investigation had been bailed out Tuesday evening. No charges were filed. A French publisher says Moret had been questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station from Paris on his way to the London Book Fair. Police would not provide information about why Moret was stopped and questioned.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.