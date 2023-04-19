Bulgaria temporarily bans imports of Ukrainian farm produce

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is the latest European country to temporarily ban the import of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural produce following protests from local farmers, excluding goods in transit destined for export. The measure announced Wednesday will be in place until the end of June. Officials say it will protect Bulgarian farmers’ competitiveness amid a market glut of Ukrainian grain that’s lowered prices, and help them sell their own grain that has piled up, unsold, in warehouses. Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev told reporters Sofia is following the example of Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, adding that Bulgaria’s market was “really saturated enough with crops.” Similar moves by other countries in the region drew the anger of the European Union.

