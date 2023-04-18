At least 4 severely injured in German gym stabbing attack

BERLIN (AP) — German police say at least four people have been severely injured in a stabbing attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg. No arrests were announced, and German dpa news agency said police were seeking one suspect. The motive of the attack was not immediately clear. Tuesday evening’s incident occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to stay at home and avoid the area. “According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object” at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. They said three of the injured were in life-threatening condition. Police said a “stabbing or cutting weapon” was used in the attack, but did not give any further details.

