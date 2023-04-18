Police: Gunfire on Maine highway linked to 4 bodies in home
By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say gunfire that erupted on busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin. Police say three people were injured in the shooting that followed on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. That’s about 12 miles north of Portland, the state’s largest city. One person was in custody after the highway shooting. At least one of the injured people was seriously hurt.