CBS 13 SPORTS: Brawley baseball takes close game against Southwest, Gila Ridge softball keeps playoff hopes alive against Kofa

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley baseball with a very close win over their Imperial Valley League rival, Gila Ridge keeping their hopes for a playoff run alive, and another Kofa King boys soccer player is making their commitment to the next level, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

