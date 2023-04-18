CBS 13 SPORTS: Brawley baseball takes close game against Southwest, Gila Ridge softball keeps playoff hopes alive against Kofa
The Wildcats win a close Imperial Valley League game against Southwest, and Gila Ridge softball keeps their postseason hopes alive with a big win against Kofa, all in Tuesday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley baseball with a very close win over their Imperial Valley League rival, Gila Ridge keeping their hopes for a playoff run alive, and another Kofa King boys soccer player is making their commitment to the next level, all in Tuesday's sportscast.