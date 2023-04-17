Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay his rape trial, saying the former president cannot make public statements to promote pretrial publicity and then claim its prejudicial to him and reason to delay his trial. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled Monday that the civil trial on claims against Trump by a longtime columnist will begin as scheduled on April 25. Trump denies the rape happened. Kaplan rejected arguments by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina that Trump’s recent indictment in New York state court had created such a wave of negative publicity that a one-month cooling off period was needed before the rape trial begins.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.