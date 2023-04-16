‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti. It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre, and it ended with a reprise of “The Music of the Night” performed by the current cast, previous actors in the show — including original star Sarah Brightman — and crew members. Andrew Lloyd Webber took to the stage in a black suit and black tie and dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, who died last month after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia.

