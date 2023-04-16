Roldan, Arriola dropped for US-Mexico match, Pomykal added

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Cristian Roldan and forward Paul Arriola were dropped from the U.S. roster for Wednesday night’s exhibition against Mexico because of injuries and midfielder Paxton Pomykal was added.

Arriola has tightness in his right hamstring and will remain with Dallas and Roldan has entered concussion return to play protocol after being diagnosed last week while with Seattle, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday.

Pomykal, 23, has two international appearances, in exhibitions on Sept. 10, 2019, against Uruguay and this past Jan. 25 against Serbia.

The U.S. plays Mexico in Glendale, Arizona. The match is not on a FIFA date and nearly all Europe-based players remained with their clubs.

