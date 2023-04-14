France awaits constitutional ruling on higher retirement age

PARIS (AP) — France’s top constitutional body is preparing to rule on whether President Emmanuel Macron’s contested plan to raise the retirement age passes muster. All eyes were on the heavily guarded Constitutional Council, which can nix all or parts of a complex pension reform plan that Macron pushed through without a vote by the lower house of parliament. Spontaneous demonstrations were held around France ahead of the nine-member council’s ruling expected Friday. The president’s drive to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 has provoked months of labor strikes and protests. Ahead of the decision, Macron invited unions to meet with him next week. Unions have organized 12 nationwide protest marches since January.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.