South Korea tour bus crash kills 1 Israeli, 34 people hurt

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A bus carrying Israeli tourists fell on its side on a road in southern South Korea, killing one woman and injuring 34 other people. The Interior and Safety Ministry said the tour bus with 33 Israelis and two South Koreans — the bus driver and a tour guide — crashed Thursday on a slope in the southern city of Chungju. It said a 62-year-old Israeli woman died and seven of the injured people were in serious condition. The ministry said the crash happened as the bus rolled backward while the driver was shifting gears. The exact cause is under investigation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.