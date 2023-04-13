Promising new malaria vaccine for kids approved in Ghana

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Ghana became the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine for young children that may offer better protection against the disease that kills hundreds of thousands every year. Preliminary results from early testing of the new vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford, have suggested the vaccine is far more effective than the only malaria vaccine now authorized for use by the World Health Organization. Ghana’s Food and Drug Authority on Thursday approved its use for children ages 5 months to 36 months, the group at highest risk of death from malaria, its developers said in a statement.

