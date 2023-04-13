Israeli police absolved in killing of Palestinian at Al-Aqsa

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say an internal investigation into the killing of a 26-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel earlier this month at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site found no wrongdoing by the police. Details of the incident remain in question and the case has sparked outrage from Arab lawmakers and rights groups. The Israeli state attorney’s office officially closed the case on Thursday, saying that police acted “lawfully in self-defense” when they shot and killed Mohammed Alasibi, a Palestinian citizen of Israel from a Bedouin village in the country’s south. He was fatally shot at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 1.

