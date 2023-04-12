Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, museum offers $25K reward

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Somewhere in a remote stretch of forest near Maine’s border with Canada, rocks from space crashed to Earth and may be scattered across the ground — just waiting to be picked up. A museum is offering a $25,000 prize to the first meteorite hunters to deliver a 1-kilogram specimen. Darryl Pitt of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel says the unusually bright fireball could be seen in broad daylight. NASA said the meteorite fall was even observed on radar. The meteorites can likely be recovered in an area near the town of Waite, Maine, a tiny town on the Canadian border.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.