Charged debate on Oregon gun bills reflects national divide

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Emotions are running high in Oregon over a bill that would impose restrictions on gun use. The debate in the Oregon State Capitol comes as Democrats and Republicans across the country spar over gun rights, and as the number of gun violence deaths nationwide has risen to nearly 12,000 so far this year. One of the most sweeping bills would increase to 21 the purchasing age for AR-15s and similar types of guns; impose penalties for possessing undetectable firearms; and allow for more limited concealed-carry rights. Republican lawmakers say community safety depends on access to firearms. Democrats say safety is the very reason they are calling for greater restrictions.

