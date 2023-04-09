Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

Police in Florida say four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report. The Orlando Police Department says officers heard gunshots inside a home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries. The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital. The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured. The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

By The Associated Press

