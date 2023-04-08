Skip to Content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Trusty; former Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Senate Chaplain Barry Black.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

