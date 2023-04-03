Romanian, German, Moldovan leaders meet in Bucharest

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Moldova, as the three nations look to boost ties on a range of topics amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The German leader first met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, for bilateral talks that focussed on security, economy, and energy. They also discussed defense cooperation on NATO’s eastern flank and security in the Black Sea region. Scholtz reiterated an oft-repeated pledge that it is important to “give Ukraine military support for as long as it is necessary.”

By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated Press

