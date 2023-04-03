Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run. It would also have larger implications for abortion access in the South, as some nearby states have total bans in place. Florida currently prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

