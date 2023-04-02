Voters with disabilities often overlooked in voting battles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for the disabled say access for voters with disabilities remains a challenge at polling places throughout the United States. Since 2016, the Department of Justice has entered into more than three dozen settlements or agreements to force better access in cities and counties under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Many of those places are holding elections this year. The department’s targets are almost certainly an undercount of the number of places with poor access, according to disability rights activists who try to track ADA compliance and complaints from voters. Several places, including Chicago, either missed their deadlines without making all the requested changes or asked for an extension.

