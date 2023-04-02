4 hurt in German hospital fire, suspect arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say four people have been seriously hurt in an overnight fire at a hospital in Berlin, including a patient who sustained life-threatening injuries. A man was arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze. The fire service said that the fire on the third floor of the Klinikum am Urban in the German capital was extinguished early Monday morning. Police said the blaze appears to have started when a 48-year-old man set fire to two hospital beds shortly after midnight. He also tried to set a garbage can alight in a foyer, but firefighters prevented him from doing so.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.