Man charged with murder in deaths of missing mom, girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Washington state officials determined the woman and her daughter were both shot in the head. The man was out on bail pending a long-delayed murder trial in Arkansas. He had posted bond after he was arrested in Washington on charges that he assaulted the woman and fired a gunshot into her apartment. The March 22 discovery of the mother and daughter’s bodies raised questions about why someone facing a murder charge in another state would be released from custody after being arrested in a serious domestic violence offense.

