Yellen seeking more regulation in aftermath of bank collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Weeks after the failure of two banks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning to call Thursday for tighter financial regulations. The public push is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to safeguard the U.S. economy and ensure that individual bank failures can be contained without triggering a chain reaction across the wider financial system. Yellen plans to note that regulations have been weakened in recent years as the shocks of the 2008 financial crisis wore off. In a speech prepared for delivery later Thursday at an economic conference, Yellen says that “the failures of two regional banks this month demonstrate that our business is unfinished.”

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

