Trump indictment live updates: Latest news, developments

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the first criminal case against a former president, Donald Trump has been indicted on charges involving payments made during his 2016 campaign. The charges center on payments made to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Prosecutors in New York investigated money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep the women from going public with claims that they had sexual encounters with him. Trump, who’s running for the White House again in 2024, called the decision by a Manhattan grand jury to indict him “political persecution and election interference at the highest level.”

