Lawyer: Mexican official ordered migrants not to be released

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A complaint filed by a lawyer representing people connected to a fire that killed 39 migrants in a Mexican detention facility says the top Mexican immigration official in the state allegedly was informed by phone when the fire broke out but ordered that the migrants not be released. The official, retired Navy Rear Adm. Salvador González Guerrero, is the Chihuahua state delegate for the National Immigration Institute. The agency did not immediately respond to the request for comment about the allegations nor to a request to speak with González. The formal allegation came as authorities announced Wednesday that eight suspects who worked at the facility were under investigation, as well as one migrant accused of starting the fire.

