Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong
By MADDIE BURAKOFF
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The classic image of Tyrannosaurus rex flashing giant teeth might be wrong. According to a new study published Thursday, the dinosaur’s teeth were probably mostly covered by scaly lips and didn’t stick out when its mouth was closed. Some had thought that T. rex and its cousins couldn’t fit their big teeth in their mouths. But scientists concluded that wasn’t the case. They point out that dinosaur teeth didn’t show the same wear and tear as crocodile teeth, which hang outside the mouth. Researchers said the study could make us rethink the “Jurassic Park” image of a ferocious T. rex with big exposed teeth.