Harris enters the fray over democracy with visit to Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping onto the front lines of the battle for democracy in Africa. Harris is spending time Thursday in Tanzania as it makes fragile progress toward restoring its reputation as a more inclusive government. Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has undone some of the country’s more oppressive policies, such as a ban on opposition rallies, even though she came to power as a member of the ruling party. Harris is the first woman to serve as U.S. vice president. Harris’ meeting with Hassan will be a noteworthy show of support from Washington as the United States deepens its outreach to Africa.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press

