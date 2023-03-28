Suu Kyi’s party ordered dissolved in military-ruled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — State media in military-ruled Myanmar say the political party led by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been ordered dissolved by the army-appointed election commission because it declined to register for a planned general election it denounced as a sham. Critics say the polls will be neither free nor fair after the military shut free media and arrested most of the leaders of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. Suu Kyi is serving prison sentences totaling 33 years after being convicted in a series of politically tainted prosecutions. Her supporters say the charges were contrived to keep her from participating in politics. No date has been set for the new polls.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.