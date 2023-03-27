Idaho Senate passes ban on gender-affirming care for minors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has passed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar. KTVB reports the Senate approved the measure 22-12. It would bar transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers to alleviate their symptoms or help them with transitioning. Doctors prescribing these hormones or blockers could be charged with a felony and face prison time. The bill returns the House for consideration of Senate amendments. If the House agrees, the bill will go to Gov. Brad Little. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends gender affirming care to treat children struggling with gender dysphoria.

