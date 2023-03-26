Twenty years on, reflection and regret on 2002 Iraq war vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The October 2002 votes in the House and Senate to authorize war with Iraq were grave moment in American history that would have reverberations for decades. Only now, 20 years after the Iraq invasion in March 2003, is Congress seriously considering walking it back, with a Senate vote expected this week to vote repeal the 2002 and 1991 authorizations of force against Saddam Hussein’s regime. For senators who cast the votes two decades ago, it is a full-circle moment that prompts a mixture of sadness, regret and reflection on a war that killed thousands of U.S. troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.

