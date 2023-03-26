Taiwan’s former leader Ma begins China visit

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou departed for a tour of China Monday, in what he called an attempt to reduce tensions a day after Taiwan lost one of its few remaining diplomatic partners to China. The ex-president is visiting in a private capacity, bringing a delegation of academics and college students for exchanges, as well as members of his family, but the trip is loaded with political meaning. Ma’s policies brought Taiwan and Beijing to their closest relationship ever. Current President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to launch a 10-day diplomatic tour of her own Wednesday, ostensibly to visit the island’s remaining allies in Latin America. Her tour however will also feature stops in the U.S., Taiwan’s biggest unofficial partner and supplier of arms.

By HUIZHONG WU and JOHNSON LAI Associated Press

