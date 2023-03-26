Israeli group asks court to punish Netanyahu over legal plan

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli good governance group has asked the country’s Supreme Court to punish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly violating a conflict of interest agreement meant to prevent him from dealing with the country’s judiciary while he is on trial for corruption. The request Sunday by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel deepens a brewing showdown between Netanyahu’s government and the judiciary. The government is trying to overhaul the judiciary in a contentious plan that has sparked widespread opposition. Netanyahu has promised to intervene in the legal overhaul despite being barred by the country’s attorney general from doing so, based on the conflict of interest agreement he is bound to.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.