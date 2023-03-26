Fire damages complex housing Wright Brothers plane factory

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire has damaged a commercial building complex housing a former airplane factory founded by the Wright Brothers in Ohio. Fire crews were dispatched early Sunday to a heavy fire in the complex. The Dayton Daily News reports they remained on the site for several hours. Dayton Capt. Brad French said the structure is listed on the National Historic Register as the first aircraft manufacturing facility founded by the Wright Brothers. Wilbur and Orville Wright conducted history’s first successful manned, powered flights in North Carolina in 1903. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate hasn’t been released.

