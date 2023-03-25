Tornadoes deadliest in Mississippi since 2011

With at least 25 people dead in Mississippi, tornadoes that ravaged parts of the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade. That is according to National Weather Service records that say 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states. Alabama was hit hardest during that so-called “super outbreak” of twisters that killed more than 320 people. A sheriff in Alabama on Saturday reported one storm-related death. Records show that 12 people died in Mississippi during Easter storms in April 2020, and 10 died in the state during a tornado event in April 2014.

