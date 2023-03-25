Vice President Harris’ trip aims to deepen US ties in Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will try to deepen and reframe U.S. relationships in Africa during a weeklong trip that’s the latest and higher profile outreach by the Biden administration as it acts to counter China’s growing influence. Harris plans to visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, focusing on economic development, climate change, food security and a rising youth population. She’s scheduled to arrive in Accra, Ghana’s capital, on Sunday. In Africa, Harris will be closely watched as the first person of color and first woman to serve as America’s vice president. Her mother was born in India and her father was born in Jamaica.

